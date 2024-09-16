South Africa Women beat Pakistan by 10 runs in T20I Series Opener

Despite valiant efforts by Aliya Riaz and captain Fatima Sana, Women overcame Pakistan Women by 10 runs in the first match of the Bank Alfalah T20I series, held at Multan Cricket Stadium.

After Pakistan won the toss and chose to field, posted 132/4 in their 20 overs. In response, Pakistan managed 122/5, falling short by just 10 runs. The match also witnessed a historic moment, as Salima Imtiaz became the first Pakistani woman to officiate as an umpire in an international women’s match after her nomination to the International Panel of Development Umpires.

The highlight of South Africa’s innings was Tazmin Brits’ half-century, remaining unbeaten with 56 off 63 balls, including five boundaries. Chloe Tryon provided late support, smashing two sixes in her unbeaten 15 off 7 balls. For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal shone with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 34 runs, including the prized scalps of 's captain Laura Wolvaardt (11) and Anneke Bosch (0) on consecutive deliveries. Nida Dar also chipped in, dismissing Marizanne Kapp for 14.

Tazmin Brits, along with Sune Luus, added a crucial 63 runs for the fourth wicket. Sadia Iqbal ended this partnership by removing Luus for 27, marking her 50th wicket in T20 internationals. Pakistan’s batting began poorly, with Gull Feroza (0), Sidra Amin (4), and Muneeba Ali (6) dismissed early, leaving the team struggling at 21/4. Nida Dar (16) was the next to fall, reducing Pakistan to 47/5.

Aliya Riaz fought back with an unbeaten 52, hitting five fours and a six, while captain Fatima Sana supported her with 37 not out, including five boundaries. Their 75-run partnership for the sixth wicket brought Pakistan closer but couldn’t prevent defeat. The remaining two matches of the series will be played on September 18 and 20.

SCORES IN BRIEF: WOMEN 132/4 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 56; Sadia Iqbal 3-34) beat PAKISTAN WOMEN 122/5 in 20 overs (Aliya Riaz 52, Fatima Sana 37*; Tumi Sekhukhune 2-15, Marizanne Kapp 2-22) by 10 runs.