Monday, September 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

South Africa Women beat Pakistan by 10 runs in T20I Series Opener

South Africa Women beat Pakistan by 10 runs in T20I Series Opener
Azhar Khan
10:43 PM | September 16, 2024
Sports

Despite valiant efforts by Aliya Riaz and captain Fatima Sana, South Africa Women overcame Pakistan Women by 10 runs in the first match of the Bank Alfalah T20I series, held at Multan Cricket Stadium. 

After Pakistan won the toss and chose to field, South Africa posted 132/4 in their 20 overs. In response, Pakistan managed 122/5, falling short by just 10 runs. The match also witnessed a historic moment, as Salima Imtiaz became the first Pakistani woman to officiate as an umpire in an international women’s match after her nomination to the International Panel of Development Umpires. 

The highlight of South Africa’s innings was Tazmin Brits’ half-century, remaining unbeaten with 56 off 63 balls, including five boundaries. Chloe Tryon provided late support, smashing two sixes in her unbeaten 15 off 7 balls. For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal shone with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 34 runs, including the prized scalps of South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt (11) and Anneke Bosch (0) on consecutive deliveries. Nida Dar also chipped in, dismissing Marizanne Kapp for 14. 

Wellalage, Samarawickrama secure ICC Players of the Month titles for August

Tazmin Brits, along with Sune Luus, added a crucial 63 runs for the fourth wicket. Sadia Iqbal ended this partnership by removing Luus for 27, marking her 50th wicket in T20 internationals. Pakistan’s batting began poorly, with Gull Feroza (0), Sidra Amin (4), and Muneeba Ali (6) dismissed early, leaving the team struggling at 21/4. Nida Dar (16) was the next to fall, reducing Pakistan to 47/5. 

Aliya Riaz fought back with an unbeaten 52, hitting five fours and a six, while captain Fatima Sana supported her with 37 not out, including five boundaries. Their 75-run partnership for the sixth wicket brought Pakistan closer but couldn’t prevent defeat. The remaining two matches of the series will be played on September 18 and 20. 

SCORES IN BRIEF: SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN 132/4 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 56; Sadia Iqbal 3-34) beat PAKISTAN WOMEN 122/5 in 20 overs (Aliya Riaz 52, Fatima Sana 37*; Tumi Sekhukhune 2-15, Marizanne Kapp 2-22) by 10 runs.

Pakistan, Indonesian armed forces conclude Joint Counter-Terrorism Exercise 'Elang Strike-II'

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1726474362.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024