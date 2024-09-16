TECNO Pakistan launches Phantom V Fold2 and Flip2 5G

LAHORE - TECNO Pakistan, a smartphone brand, has just launched its two latest AI-powered, second-generation flip and foldable smartphones from the Phantom V series — the PHANTOM V Flip2 5G and the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G.

With an expansive foldable display and a fun, fashionable, yet functional flip experience, these second-generation foldable and flip smartphones, enhanced by cutting-edge AI, are designed to boost efficiency for business professionals and creatives alike.

These paragons come packed with TECNO’s brand-new AI suite, including the upgraded Gemini-integrated Ella AI Assistant, AI Artboard, AI Wallpaper, and much more. Whether you’re prepping for a presentation, leading a meeting, or managing your day-to-day tasks, the Ella AI Assistant is there to streamline your workflow. Additionally, the new AI suite offers a significant creativity boost, empowering content creators and fashion-forward individuals to push their boundaries even further. Upgrading the flip experience, PHANTOM V Flip2 5G’s stunning ThruPool Cover Screen is a stylish creation inspired by infinity pools. The cover features a 3.64” screen that is perfectly integrated with the slightly curved main body, while the suspended camera lens is immersed in the pixels that beautifully flows across the display. Both the PHANTOM V Flip2 5G and PHANTOM V Fold2 5G offer an immersive viewing experience with their flawless AMOLED displays and 120Hz refresh rates. The V Flip2 5G has a 6.9” ultra-flat main screen with an adaptive 120Hz LTPO refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals through its AMOLED FHD+ display with 100% P3 color gamut.

Similarly, the V Fold2 5G features a 6.42” outer AMOLED FHD+ screen, optimized for one-handed use with its 21:9 aspect ratio, and unfolds into a stunning 7.85” main display with 2K+ resolution. These two new smartphones by TECNO are embedded with one of the largest and fastest-charging batteries in their class. With 70W Ultra Charge, they powers up to 50% in under 20 minutes and reaches 100% in just under 50 minutes. The PHANTOM V Fold2 5G offers a flagship imaging experience with an Ultra-Clear Five Camera System, including three 50MP cameras. The 50MP Main Camera features a large 1/1.3” sensor for superior image quality and low-light performance, capable of 4K/HDR video at 30/60fps with OIS Super Anti-Shake for stable footage.

The 50MP Portrait Camera provides 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom for professional close-ups, while the 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera captures wide-angle shots without losing quality. Two 32MP front cameras on both screens offer high-resolution selfies and video calls.