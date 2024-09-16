Monday, September 16, 2024
Trump posts, ‘I hate Taylor Swift’

September 16, 2024
WASHIGTON   -   Former President Donald Trump on Sunday said he hates Taylor Swift, days after the pop megastar endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Swift endorsed Harris after the ABC presidential debate on Tuesday, ending speculation about whether she would share her political views ahead of November’s election.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” Swift posted on Instagram. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter,” Swift continued. “The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”  Asked about the endorsement on Fox News Wednesday morning, Trump cast Swift as a “very liberal person” and said she will “probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

