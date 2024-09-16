Trump thanks Secret Service for keeping him 'safe' during assassination attempt in Florida

Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump thanked everyone for their concern over a possible assassination attempt against him on Sunday in Florida.

"I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes -- It was certainly an interesting day!” he posted on his Truth Social platform.

"Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and, all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International (Golf Club) in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE,” he added.

The job done was "absolutely outstanding," he added.

Trump was the target of what the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said "appears to be an attempted assassination" at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Earlier, he said he was "safe," adding there were "gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!"

Law enforcement officials in Florida told reporters that they apprehended a suspect who was spotted by US Secret Service agents with an AK-47-style assault rifle outside Trump’s golf club.

The US Secret Service personnel opened fire on the gunman located near the property line, said a Secret Service official.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the gunman then dropped his rifle, two backpacks and a GoPro video camera and fled in a black SUV.

The sheriff said a witness saw the gunman and managed to take photos of his car and license plate. The suspect was later stopped by law enforcement in a neighboring county.

"We have somebody in custody right now that is a potential suspect," said Bradshaw.

He said that Trump was between 400-500 yards (365 to 457 meters) away from the gunman, who pointed a rifle through the fence at Trump's golf course.

The suspect was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Hawaii, The New York Times and Fox News reported, citing unnamed law enforcement officials.

President Joe Biden and Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris were briefed on the incident, and they were "relieved" that Trump was "safe."

Biden said he directed his team to continue to ensure that the Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure Trump's continued safety.

Trump was wounded during an attempted assassination at a campaign rally in July.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, a lone 20-year-old gunman, opened fire on Trump during a campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania on July 13, grazing his right ear. Reports afterwards suggested that Trump had coincidentally turned his body when the gun was fired, perhaps averting a much more serious injury.

The gunman killed one spectator and seriously injured two others. After opening fire, Crooks was killed at the scene by a Secret Service agent.