Trump unhurt following shooting near Florida golf club

Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is safe after an incident on Sunday in which two people exchanged gunfire outside his Florida golf club, The New York Post said, citing law enforcement sources.

Trump’s campaign had earlier said he was safe following gunshots in his vicinity but gave no details.

“Sources said that Trump was never in danger,” the newspaper said.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, a statement from Cheung was uploaded to Donald Trump’s website. “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” the statement read.

The former president was injured in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13. He was shot in the ear during a campaign rally, prompting his security agents to swarm him, before he emerged and pumped his fist in the air, mouthing the words “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Hours after the incident, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it had identified the shooter in the assassination attempt as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania, US media reported. Crooks and one rally attendee were killed and two other spectators were injured, the US Secret Service said in a statement.