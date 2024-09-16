Two arrested for overpricing essentials

LAHORE - The price control magistrates conducted inspections at 456 locations and got arrested two individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items. Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told media on Sunday that cases have been registered and two shops have been sealed for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 700,000 have been imposed for 149 instances of non-compliance. The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates and Assistant Commissioners are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices. Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.

Meanwhile, the DC issued directives for the comprehensive cleaning of all pedestrian bridges across the city to enhance urban cleanliness and ensure a better environment for residents.

DC Musa Raza instructed both the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to carry out these cleaning efforts to ensure that all pedestrian bridges are consistently maintained in a clean and hygienic state. The district administration and LWMC are tasked with guaranteeing the cleanliness of these bridges. The DC emphasized that no litter or waste should be present on the bridges, highlighting the need for meticulous maintenance.