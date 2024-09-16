Monday, September 16, 2024
Typhoon Bebinca slams Shanghai, displacing over 400,000 residents

Typhoon Bebinca slams Shanghai, displacing over 400,000 residents
Anadolu
1:33 PM | September 16, 2024
International

Life in parts of China was severely disrupted Monday as Typhoon Bebinca made landfall in Shanghai, state media reported.

The storm could be the most powerful to hit the financial hub in 75 years, prompting local authorities to issue a Level III emergency response.

Typhoon Bebinca, the 13th typhoon to strike China this year, brought winds of up to 42 meters per second, according to the Shanghai central meteorological observatory.

The storm made landfall in the Lingang area of the Pudong district at approximately 7:30 a.m. local time (2330 GMT, Sunday).

Authorities in Shanghai, home to nearly 25 million people, suspended school classes and public transportation as a precaution.

More than 414,000 residents were displaced as the city braced for the storm’s impact.

Rescue teams, comprising hundreds of personnel, have been placed on high alert in preparation for potential emergencies.

Anadolu

International

