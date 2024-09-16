US officials meet with Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

US Under Secretary of State John Bass and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst met with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad , on Monday to discuss Pakistan-US bilateral relations and ongoing joint projects, according to a Foreign Office statement.

The Deputy PM highlighted the significance of maintaining a positive and productive relationship with the United States. In a separate press release from the US Embassy, it was noted that John Bass also met with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to explore ways to enhance economic and security cooperation, including efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, while fostering regional stability.

Under Secretary Bass expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s support in facilitating Afghan resettlement pathways to the United States and congratulated Pakistan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025-2026 term, affirming the US's interest in close collaboration during this period.