Various food points penalised over hygiene violations

MULTAN - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) took action against unhealthy food sellers and discarded 110 litres of substandard soda water, 40-kg prohibited China Salt, and 3-kg prohibited ingredients.

According to details, a grocery store in Arif Bazaar, Burewala, was fined Rs 50,000 for selling prohibited China salt. Similarly, a soda water factory in Basti Khanpur, Mailsi, was fined Rs 30,000 for mixing prohibited ingredients in soda water. Another soda water factory in Chungi No. 5, Mustafa Abad, Burewala, was fined Rs 20,000 for producing substandard beverages. During the inspections, food safety teams immediately destroyed the substandard beverages and China salt.

In further actions, two grocery stores in 13/8 R and T Chowk, Mian Channu, were fined Rs 27,000 for selling expired tea leaves and spices. Additionally, two food points in Khanewal, on Chak Shahana road and Jaswant Nagar Chowk, were fined Rs 17,000 for using China salt in food preparation, for mixing open ingredients, and for not maintaining a record of oil changes.

On this occasion, the DG Food Authority stated that no leniency will be shown to those selling harmful food items. He further added that indiscriminate action against health-endangering mafia will continue.

Nine more meters severed over violations

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force continued its daily operation and disconnected nine more connections including one direct gas connection.

According to the details, a consumer found using gas directly without a meter had his connection severed, and an FIR has been recommended. Another user was found supplying gas to four unauthorized quarters, and his meter was also disconnected.

One consumer was caught red-handed stealing gas by reversing the meter, resulting in the disconnection of the meter and a recommendation for further departmental action. In another case, a user whose meter had already been disconnected from the system had his meter confiscated to prevent further illegal usage.

Additionally, five consumers whose meters were placed far from the service line, causing leakage-related losses to the department, had their meters disconnected, and further departmental action has been recommended. A recovery of Rs 7,730 was made from one consumer. Moreover, six consumers who were supplying gas to multiple households had their unauthorized extensions removed.