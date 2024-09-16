Wellalage, Samarawickrama secure ICC Players of the Month titles for August

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a historic achievement for Sri Lankan cricket as Dunith Wellalage and Harshitha Samarawickrama were named the ICC Players of the Month for August 2024.

This marks the second time in history that players from the same country have claimed the honors in both men's and women's categories in a single month, following India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana in June 2024.

Dunith Wellalage: Player of the Series and Key Performer

Wellalage, who was instrumental in Sri Lanka’s 2-0 home series victory over India, claimed the award after delivering a stellar all-round performance. The 31-year-old left-hander contributed with both bat and ball, scoring 67*, 39, and 2 across the series, while his bowling efforts were highlighted by a stunning five-wicket haul (5 for 27) in the third ODI.

The young star's achievement makes him the fifth Sri Lankan to win the men's Player of the Month award, joining the ranks of Angelo Mathews, Prabath Jayasuriya, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Kamindu Mendis. Overjoyed with his recognition, Wellalage expressed his gratitude to his team and supporters.

"This award is a great source of motivation for me to keep pushing forward and contributing to my team's success," said Wellalage. "I want to thank my teammates, family, and supporters who have stood by me throughout this journey. Recognition from the ICC is an incredible honor and an inspiration for all young players."

Harshitha Samarawickrama: A Record-Breaking Tour of Ireland

Harshitha Samarawickrama shone on Sri Lanka’s tour of Ireland, making her mark as only the third Sri Lankan woman to score a century in ODIs. The 26-year-old left-hander accumulated 151 runs in the two-match T20I series at an impressive strike rate of 169.66, including a match-winning 86* off 45 balls. She followed this with 172 runs across three ODIs, striking at 82.69, with her standout performance being a 105-run knock in the second match.

Samarawickrama is only the second Sri Lankan woman to win the ICC Player of the Month award, following in the footsteps of her captain, Chamari Athapaththu, who has claimed the accolade three times. Elated by her achievement, Samarawickrama noted the significance of the award as she prepares for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

"This recognition is a huge boost for my confidence ahead of the World Cup. I'm deeply grateful to my teammates, coaches, and family who have been instrumental in my journey," Samarawickrama said. "It's also an honor to compete alongside such talented players, and I hope to continue performing at my best."