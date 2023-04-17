Share:

KASHMORE-Four people were killed and three others got severe injuries in an exchange of fire between two groups of Domki clan over a land dispute in Bakshapur area of Kashmore on Sunday.

According to police, two groups of Domki Baradri opened indiscriminate fire on each other near Andhi Stop in Bakshapur. As a result, four people were killed on the spot while three others received critical injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Kashmore. The intense firing between the two groups created panic in the area.