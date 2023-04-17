Share:

LAHORE - Free flour scheme under Ramazan Relief Package worth Rs 53 billion con­cluded in Punjab on Sun­day. Punjab government spokesman confirmed to media here that a total of 41.11 million flour bags of 10 kg each had been dis­tributed among deserving people free of cost across the province during holy month of Ramadan, bene­fiting 31 million deserving families.

He mentioned that on the last day of the scheme (Sunday) a total of 2.749 million flour bags were distributed. During the scheme, caretaker provin­cial ministers visited free flour distribution points in all the districts, while of­ficers of respective district administrations and police officials performed duties for smooth distribution of free flour.