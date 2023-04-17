Share:

NAIROBI, KENYA - Fighting intensified on Sun­day across the capital of Su­dan and in the restive western Darfur region as months of ris­ing tensions between factions of the country’s armed forc­es exploded into all-out bat­tle, dashing remaining hopes of a transition to civilian rule.As the deadly clashes in Su­dan entered a second day, it remained unclear who was in control of the African nation, with the rival armed forces each claiming to hold key mil­itary and civilian installations. At least 56 people were dead and almost 600 injured, most­ly in the capital, Khartoum, where residents hid in their homes through the night and the scent of gunpowder and ash hung in the air. In a state­ment, the Arab League called for an end to the fighting in Sudan, demanding “an imme­diate cessation of all armed clashes to stop bloodshed” in the member nation and to pre­serve the “territorial integri­ty and sovereignty of Sudan.” But it did not outline any con­crete measures. Both the Su­danese military and the para­military force battling it have announced that they are al­lowing for safe pathways for urgent humanitarian cases until 7 p.m. local time — or about two more hours. Mean­while, Egypt was scrambling to respond on Sunday to the clashes breaking out across its southern neighbor, Sudan, where it has deep historical ties as well as modern political and military entanglements.