NAIROBI, KENYA - Fighting intensified on Sunday across the capital of Sudan and in the restive western Darfur region as months of rising tensions between factions of the country’s armed forces exploded into all-out battle, dashing remaining hopes of a transition to civilian rule.As the deadly clashes in Sudan entered a second day, it remained unclear who was in control of the African nation, with the rival armed forces each claiming to hold key military and civilian installations. At least 56 people were dead and almost 600 injured, mostly in the capital, Khartoum, where residents hid in their homes through the night and the scent of gunpowder and ash hung in the air. In a statement, the Arab League called for an end to the fighting in Sudan, demanding “an immediate cessation of all armed clashes to stop bloodshed” in the member nation and to preserve the “territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sudan.” But it did not outline any concrete measures. Both the Sudanese military and the paramilitary force battling it have announced that they are allowing for safe pathways for urgent humanitarian cases until 7 p.m. local time — or about two more hours. Meanwhile, Egypt was scrambling to respond on Sunday to the clashes breaking out across its southern neighbor, Sudan, where it has deep historical ties as well as modern political and military entanglements.
