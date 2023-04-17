Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Emergency Service De­partment responded to 1207 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs 08 people died, whereas 1253 were injured. Out of this 643 peo­ple were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 610 minor injured victims were treat­ed at the incident site by Rescue Medi­cal Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals. The majority (70%) in­volved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this increasing the number of Road Traffic Crashes. Further, the analysis showed that 637 drivers, 55 underage drivers, 180 pedestrians, and 444 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 303 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 324 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list fol­lowed by 89 in Multan with 86 victims and at third Gujranwala 78 with 73 victims. The details further reveal that 1253 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1035 males & 226 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 246 were under 18 years of age, 623 were be­tween 18 and 40 years and rest of the 392 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 1048 motorbikes, 76 auto-rickshaws, 107 motorcars, 32 vans, 14 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 85 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents