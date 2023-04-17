Share:

PeSHAwAR - Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim on Sunday raided a warehouse in Pahari Pura area where 850 sacks of 50kg of sugar were found, an official of the district administration told media men. The official said that sugar was stored illegally in the warehouse and during the raid 2 people were arrested while sealing the warehouse and taking the sacks of sugar into official custody. He said legal action against the arrested persons was taken and both persons were sent to jail. A report in this connection was also registered under the Food Act, the official said.