A Sindh police constable was found involved in a snatching incident in Karachi.

As per details, the airport police station police arrested two suspects in a raid. Three suspects snatched a bike in the jurisdiction of the airport police station on April 16.

The police recovered the bike and pistols from the two arrested suspects Abdullah and Zeeshan Shafiq.

The police officials said that Zeeshan Shafiq is a police constable and he is deployed in the SSP investigation east.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Hassan Sardar revealed that two policemen and private persons were found involved in the abduction for ransom case.

The arrested SI Shahid belongs to the South Zone police, whereas, SI Mushtaq belongs to the Reserve police. SSP Sardar said the former station house officer (SHO) at Shah Latif Town police station has been suspended and an investigation was launched.

The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho’s detailed report of crimes revealed that the metropolis has witnessed 140 street crime incidents within 24 hours including 36 incidents of mobile phones and cash snatching.

Two vehicles and eight motorcycles were snatched, whereas, 9 vehicles including 85 motorcycles were stolen. Six shootouts took place between the criminals and police officials.