In 2007, at the peak of the lawyer’s movement, multiple political settlement offers had been made to one of the most prominent lawyers of our time, Mr. Aitzaz Ahsan. These reflected peace terms being offered to put an end to protests which were (prima facie) damaging the nation. Among them, Mr. Aitzaz Ahsan has publicly spoken about the time that he was offered, by General Musharraf, to become the Prime Minister, in exchange for leaving his principle/constitutional stance in favor of restoration of judiciary. This was thought to be a peace offering, which would pacify the lawyers and allow for the status-quo to maintain. Such an offer would tempt even those who would swear to never allow emotions and fancy titles to dictate their actions. After all, the Prime Minister’s office would earn you permanent status in the elementary school history books, which would surely (at least in his own mind) suit Mr. Aitzaz Ahsan a great deal.

Among many responses given to such offers, one prominent response uttered by Mr. Aitzaz Ahsan, during this time, was him saying that he would not want history to remember him as the next Sharifuddin Pirzada. To most, this would be just a statement. But, then again, most would not understand the long-standing history and the true meaning behind saying these words. History regards Mr. Sharifuddin Pirzada as one of the ‘premier legal brains’ of Pakistan. This is by no means an incorrect reflection of the life of a man who understood our Constitution better than most.

For this purpose, it is imperative to take a look back at the many accomplishments of Mr. Sharifuddin Pirzada. It is only with a dive through history, will we truly begin to fathom the meaning intended by Mr. Aitzaz Ahsan. Perhaps, the greatest feather in Mr. Pirzada’s cap was the fact that he was an associate of the great Quaid-e-Azam. He was also the mastermind behind the insertion of the famous Article 58(2)(b) of the Constitution. However, he was best regarded as a man (who for the Star Trek fans mastered the Kobayashi Maru), meaning that he specialized in winning no-win scenarios. Mr. Pirzada had the innate ability to conjure up a constitutional argument from thin air, in order to justify something which would be squarely against the Constitution and have the distinct articulate ability to justify the same in open court.

With this said, history remembers him most (fondly) for being the lawyer who successfully defended military dictators such as Ayub Khan and Zia ul Haq. The words ‘doctrine of necessity’, which we are all too familiar with, came from the great mind of Mr. Pirzada. He had an undeniable talent of somehow constitutionalizing the unconstitutional. Many argue that Mr. Pirzada had concentrated his practice to the service and defence of military dictators. And in doing so, he had the expertise of carefully drafting constitutional amendments which would alter the letter and spirit of the law, subvert public will, solely to please the dictator of the time, and thereby distorting the ‘Basic Structure’ of the Constitution. The common perception is that Mr. Pirzada violated (on multiple occasions) the sanctity of our Constitution. Although, you would be hard pressed to find an unbiased person deny the genius of the man.

Interestingly, one of Mr. Pirzada’s fiercest competitors had always been another prominent lawyer, the late Ms. Asma Jahangir. Ms. Jahangir is remembered as a champion of human rights, women empowerment, and the Constitution. At every turn, she aggressively opposed every action of Mr. Pirzada. She was a strict believer in the sanctity of the Constitution, which is not to be violated and democracy must take its natural course, with absolutely zero military intervention. Ms. Jahangir was a woman who (alongside other lawyers holding prominent positions within the current government) championed constitutional slogans such as ‘vote ko izzat dou’ and ‘democracy is the best revenge’. Such slogans were initiated in defiance to the doctrine of Sharifuddin Pirzada. A doctrine which championed bending the Constitution to subvert the will of the people, which (under normal circumstances) would be deemed unconstitutional in a heartbeat.

Ms. Jahangir was, time and again, subject to sanctions envisaged under the ‘legal framework orders’ crafted by Mr. Pirzada, landing her in prison, criticized and harried to an unimaginable extent. The current flagbearers of the Asma Jahangir group are our learned Attorney General and Law Minister – who themselves suffered alongside Ms. Jahangir against the tyranny of dictator rules and orders orchestrated by Mr. Pirzada. The learned Law Minister (and Attorney General) have been touted as the true heirs to the legacy of Ms. Jahangir. The Law Minister is considered to be the closest ally to Ms. Jahangir, as he himself claims to be the last person to have spoken to her before her demise.

Today, the inheritors of the Bhutto legacy, ‘vote ko izzat dou’ and ‘democracy is the best revenge’, stand before the apex Court of Pakistan, making arguments that would make Ms. Jahangir turn in her grave, and fill Mr. Pirzada with immense pride.

In this respect, each one of their stances, be it before the High Court, Supreme Court, Parliament, or the media has been designed to subvert public will against the ninety (90) day mandate of the Constitution. Upon failure to convince the honorable Supreme Court of their (unconstitutional and whimsical) arguments, or simply put, when the Supreme Court did not give them space, and unlike Mr. Pirzada, they were not able to convince the Court of an undemocratic and unconstitutional argument, they resorted to the second-leg of Sharifuddin Pirzada doctrine – to legislate unconstitutional actions through the parliament, and simultaneously limit the power of the Court to pass or implement its judgments. A measure so harsh, it would put even Mr. Pirzada to shame.

Today, Mr. Pirzada would be proud of the learned Attorney General and Law Minister (at least in theory if not in constitutional prowess). Furthermore, may I also be so bold as to say that all the democrats of Pakistan’s history – led by their mascot Asma Jahangir – would be standing with the Supreme Court and the people of Pakistan.