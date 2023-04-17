Share:

Approving three-day physical remand, the court of judicial magistrate Malir on Sunday handed the PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi to police in a fraud case.

Earlier, the court had reserved its verdict on PTI leader's plea for acquittal and physical remand. Judicial magistrate Malir conducted hearing of the fraud case against PTI leader Ali Zaidi. Mr Zaidi was brought to the court under tight security from Gadap police station.

At the outset of the hearing, Ali Zaidi's lawyer advanced arguments and said that it was not a criminal case and related to a civil court. He said there was nothing in the FIR about how the transaction took place.

The counsel said that no bank cheque had been produced by the plaintiff. He said no proof of transaction between the plaintiff and Ali Zaidi had been provided.

Ali Zaidi's lawyer said that no documentary proof related to the property of the plaintiff had been submitted. He added that plaintiff had not filed any application since 2013. “Have the police any authority to book someone in such a case?” he questioned.

He said that plaintiff Fazal Elahi had given such a huge amount and there was no witness to this act. Ali Zaidi should be discharged under Section 63 of the Criminal Code, the counsel said.

During the hearing, Zaidi's lawyer said that there should be a case of forgery against the plaintiff. He pleaded the court that Mr Zaidi should be discharged under Section 63 of the Criminal Code, and action should be ordered against the plaintiff.

The court rejected Ali Zaidi's request to discharge him under Section 63 of the Criminal Code. Later, the judicial magistrate handed over Mr Zaidi to the police on a three-day physical remand.