Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Information Amir Mir on Sun­day expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Feder­al Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a road accident.

In a press statement, he said that Mufti Abdul Shakoor was a seasoned politician and his services could not be forgot­ten. He paid tribute to the late Federal minister for his best services religiously, socially and politically.

Amir Mir prayed that may Al­lah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved fam­ily to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.