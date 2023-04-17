Share:

MIRPUR BHUTTO-The Central Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sardar Ameer Baksh Bhutto, said on Sunday that the arrest of PTI Sindh Provincial President Syed Ali Haider Zaidi in false and fabricated cases was a very cowardly act.

Bhutto said in a statement that with such actions, the government had proved that it was the worst anti-democratic government since the martial law period. He said: “The current government can do any illegal, immoral and unethical actions to maintain the government.”

