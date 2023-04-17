Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday said arrests and negotiations could not go hand in hand.

Addressing a meeting, attended by ex-federal minister Ch Wajahat Hussain, former MPAs Ch Shujat Nawaz Ajnala, and Ch Khalid Asghar Gharal, he said the PDM-led government was not interested in the Jamat-e-Islami’s (JI) call for an all parties conference (APC) on the election date. “[Rather], the government only wants to escape Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict,” he added.

Former Punjab CM claimed that JI’s attempts to call the APC on elections held no grounds yet.