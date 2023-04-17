Share:

Attock - On the orders of the Controller Military Accounts (Pension) Lahore Mr. Saad Farooqui, ICO Assistant Accounts Officer Mohammad Muzamil Farooq visited Attock GPO, Post Office Fateh Jang, Pindi Ghib and Jund. On this occasion, he met with Senior Postmaster Muhammad Rashid and other officers and discussed the problems of retired soldiers/ widows of Pakistan Army.

He asked them to send their pension cases to DCS (Army) Lahore as soon as possible, so their pension can be transferred through their bank accounts without any delay.