BEIJING-Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has invited Chinese enterprises and companies to visit Pakistan and participate in the 4th International Textile Exhibition called TEXPO 2023 to be held in Karachi next month (May).

“I would like to take this opportunity to invite the Chinese enterprises and companies to come and join us at the TEXPO,” he said in a statement here. Ambassador Haque said that his team at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing and Pakistan’s Consulates in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Hong Kong would facilitate the participation and visit of Chinese enterprises and companies.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organising TEXPO 2023 from May 26 to 28 this year at Karachi Expo Centre. Giving details of the upcoming three-day event, he said that it is Pakistan’s largest textile and leather exhibition providing a platform for local and international companies dealing in raw materials to finished products with globally competitive prices and premium quality.

“The theme of this year’s TEXPO is leading the way to sustainability and this theme is a tribute to the efforts of the local and global textile industry that continues to strive towards ensuring compliance with local and international environmental laws ensuring consumer protection and eco-friendly practices,” he added.

Ambassador Haque said that TEXPO offers three days of exhibitions, business-to-business opportunities, fashion shows, design studios, product displays, press and media events, industry visits and business opportunities seminars. The products in focus would be apparel, art and silk synthetic textile, carpets, denim, fabric yarn, finished leather products, footwear, home textiles, personal protective equipment, sportswear, tents and canvas, textile machinery, towels and many more, he added. The International Textile Expo 2023 highlights the glorious history of Pakistan’s textile industry, transcending borders, providing countless jobs around the world, improving lifestyles, enhancing identity and fulfilling the dreams of millions. It is the largest textile exhibition in Pakistan, providing a common platform to connect industry experts.