QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has ac­corded approval to Balochistan’s first Small and Medium Enter­prise (SME) development strat­egy, Press Secretary to the CM told media on Sunday. The Chief Minister gave this approval on a summary sent by the Depart­ment of Industry and Commerce. Under the National SME Policy 2021, a Provincial SME Work­ing Group was formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. The handout said that the working group will facilitate business development in the province by providing an easy and accessible SME environ­ment. Besides, the Group will monitor the implementation of the SME Policy/Strategy. It may be recalled that the National SME Policy has been prepared by the Federal Government and the Policy Action Plan is divided into short and medium-term action plans. The provincial SME Work­ing Group meeting was held on 05 December 2022 under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili wherein the technical paper of the SME Development Strategy of Balochistan was discussed. During the meeting, the provin­cial working group considered the technical paper, establish­ment of the implementation management structure and oth­er activities. The same technical paper will be kept in the next session of the provincial cabinet in the meeting,” the handout fur­ther read.