I recently spoke to my maid who looked very worried. She told me that her hut was demolished by government officials without any warning, and she doesn’t know where to go with her children. She lives near Pehlwan Goth, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 6. This is not the first time such incidents have occurred. In 2021, Nasla Tower was ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court, and people who had invested everything to buy apartments in the building lost everything. They are now left with no place to go, and those responsible for the situation have fled from the scene.

As a citizen, I question why the government officials did not take action when these huts and buildings were being constructed. Why was the work not stopped at that time? I also believe that government officials should provide proper space or alternative places for people who work as domestic help and are forced to live in huts due to their low income. Moreover, as responsible citizens, we should also ensure to check all the documents and get them verified by government offices before buying any house or building to avoid potential losses.

It is imperative that the government takes strict action against those responsible for such incidents in the offices and ensures proper communication and transparency between the government and citizens to avoid such unjust demolitions in the future. The welfare and rights of citizens, especially those in vulnerable situations, must be safeguarded by the government to ensure a fair and just society for all.

MAHAM ASLAM,

Karachi.