KARACHI - Karachi-Arise Educational and Health Foundation organised a program at CTO Compound II Chandrigar Road to share the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr with more than 650 children and distributed clothes among them. Shabana Jilani of Child and Women Protectiopn Police, Businesswoman Afrin Siddiqui, Salimuddin Sheikh, Anwar Ghori, NIFT Union Secretary General Salman Mahmood, MQM-Pakistan Burns Road Town Joint Organizer Jaber Khan and other local dignitaries participated in large numbers. Speaking at the event, Shabana Jilani said that organizing such programs on behalf of welfare organizations is very welcoming. “On happy occasions we should remember those people who, due to their own constraints, suffer deprivation even in these happy moments,” she added. Shabana Jilani emphasized the importance of women’s education and said that an educated mother is the guarantor of a bright future and a beautiful society. At the end of the event, Arise Educational and Health Foundation President Dr. Najeebullah, Vice President Shakir Sabir, General Secretary Sajid Latif and event organizer Uzair Saleem informed the participants about the aims and objectives of the organization.