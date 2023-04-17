Share:

ISLAMABAD - As a few days left for celebrations of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the eid shopping has gained momentum in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as a huge rush of people is being witnessed in all markets and bazaars.

According to a private news channel, a huge rush is being witnessed in almost all shopping malls and bazaars including Commercial Market, Saddar Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Jinnah Super, G-9 markaz and various other markets of the capital city. A large number of women and children are thronging to markets and commercial plazas to purchase clothes, footwear, cosmetics, henna, bangles and other items.

The shopkeepers have decorated their shops with colourful lights to attract customers, a private news channel reported. Special eid stalls of cosmetics, mehndi and bangles, the most demanded items of Eid-ul-Fitr, are nowadays being witnessed everywhere particularly in busy markets and bazaars of the city. As the festival of Eid comes closer, the stalls of beautifully designed colourful bangles, jewellery and mehndi in the markets of the city have been set up which are attracting female customers.

The young girls are very much interested in buying matching bangles with the colours of their Eid dresses, while many of them are rushing towards mehndi stalls to embellish their hands before the arrival of the religious festival, Eid-ul-Fitr. With the start of the third Ashra of Ramazan, Eid shopping had gained momentum and the citizens were thronging bazaars and malls. Women and children are enjoying the signature hustle and bustle of Eid the most as they are seen in larger proportion at stalls, shops, malls and markets.