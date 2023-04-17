Says elections across country will be held concurrently under caretaker setup this year n Nawaz Sharif will lead election campaign n PML-N will pull country out of crisis n Condition of common man will improve soon and country will progress.
FAISALABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed on Sunday that elections would not be held on May 14 come what may. Addressing an 'Iftar Dinner' hosted by a PML-N leader Ghulam Mustafa Bhatti at Sitara Colony here on Sunday, the interior minister said elections would be conducted under supervision of caretaker setup in the whole country concurrently during this year. However, the PML-N workers and activists should be ready for general elections whether it would be held in May or October.
PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif would come back when election process would start in the country and he would lead the election campaign, he added. "If elections are not held in May, then October is not too far away either." The PTI had dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on January 14 and 18, respectively, in a bid to force the ruling coalition to hold early general elections.
Calling former prime minister Imran Khan a ‘fitna’ (chaos), Sanaullah said that he had been brought to power through a "conspiracy".
“Their [PTI’s] policies over four years created a crisis situation for the country.”
Sanaullah said Khan used to claim that he would prefer to die by suicide instead of approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “It was [Imran Khan’s] government that signed the agreement with the IMF, not us. The difficulties are only due to the previous government’s agreement.” The incumbent government, led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has taken tough measures including increasing taxes and energy prices, and allowing its currency to weaken to restart a $6.5 billion IMF loan package. The funds will offer some relief to a nation still reeling from a dollar shortage that has raised the probability of the economy slipping into a recession ahead of elections this year.
Load-shedding and terrorism had been eradicated during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) tenure, the federal minister said, adding that due to the PTI’s “wrong” policies, the country is now facing multiple crises.
He also questioned what happened to Khan’s claim of creating 10 million jobs and building five million houses. “Where are the jobs? We do not see any houses. Tell me one thing those people who were in power for the last four years did.”
Sanaullah further said, “The condition of the common man will improve soon and the country will progress.”
The senior PML-N leader also said that party supremo Nawaz Sharif would reach the country as soon as electoral preparations began, adding that he would supervise the party’s election campaign.
“The PML-N has always taken the country out of the crisis,” he added.
Sanaullah hoped that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would pull the country out of prevailing economic and other crises.
He said that whenever, the nation posed confidence in PML-N, it delivered a lot even during odd situation too.
The minister said that the PML-N was a time-tested political party and the people should repose confidence in it during upcoming general elections to overcome the present economic as well as political turmoil.
Elaborating, he said that India had made five atomic explosions in 1998 after which its minister LK Advani said that Pakistan should learn how to talk with India. The entire nation was worried but PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif who was the Prime Minister of Pakistan at that time conducted six atomic explosions in response of five explosions of India to equalize power balance in the region.
Similarly, electricity load shedding couple with terrorists’ activities was rampant in the country in 2013 but PML-N government under dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif overcame the situation and put the country on road to progress and prosperity, he added.
Comparing prices of essential commodities and petroleum product, he recalled that flour was available at Rs.35 per kilogram (kg) while petrol was at Rs.65 per liter. The people were leading their lives honorably in 2018 when PML-N government was removed and an incompetent person was clamped under a deep-rooted conspiracy.
He said that PML-N had delivered a lot to the nation in the shape of construction roads, motorways, hospitals, educational institutions, etc. whenever it came into power but the incompetent ruler (Imran Khan) only befooled the people during his four-year tenure through his hollow slogans of 10 million jobs and 5 million houses.
The present inflation and price spiral were also outcome of the deal made by his government with International Monetary Fund (IMF) on harsh conditions, he said, adding that the coalition government tried its optimum to save the country from default and it also succeeded in this goal.
He said, “People of my constituency elected me five times for provincial assembly seat. Three times I remained MPA but on opposition side. However, two time PML-N succeeded in establishing Punjab government in 2007 and 2013 and during this period I completed a number of development projects in my constituency to provide all urban facilities to the residents of this area including a state-of-the-art General Hospital, two women colleges, community center, construction of roads and streets”.
“Later, my constituency was divided into three parts in 2018 only to defeat me but the people elected me for National Assembly Seat instead of provincial assembly seat due to service delivery”, he added.
A large number of PML-N leaders, activists, workers and notables of the area were also present.