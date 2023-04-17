Share:

Days after Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq led efforts for reconciliation in his separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan, the Establishment on Monday made it clear that they were not involved in any effort for defusing political tension currently prevailing in the country.

Sources said the Establishment was of the view that politicians would have to make an effort themselves to get out of political crisis prevailing in the country for months.

It was added that the ‘neutral policy’ of the Establishment was given credence when the top court tried to resolve the political issues but instead was criticised by political parties for its role.

The Establishment became satisfied with the neutral policy (that political parties should end political crisis themselves) after judiciary was unable to resolve political tension through its verdict, sources mentioned.

In this regard, the Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir gave a clear message at the in camera session of the National Assembly that the government would have to find a way out of this political quagmire while mentioning the army would continue to play its role.

It was added that the Establishment had no role in the recently started efforts - from the Pakistan People Party’s three-member dialogue committee and Srajul Haq’s meetings with the PM and PTI chief to the PTI’s three-member committee for consultation with Jamaat-e-Islami - to revive dialogue. It was highlighted that the PTI wanted the polls to be held on May 14 while the government would want them to be held in October.