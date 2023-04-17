Share:

Says resolutions passed by parliament against SC have no status.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry fired salvos at the ‘im­ported government’ for its silence over the startling revelations made by Satya Pal Malik regard­ing the Pulwama attack in 2019.

He also demanded formation of a formal commission to probe into Fazlur Rehman’s allegations to expose the real characters who assured him ousting of Im­ran Khan’s government during JUI-F’s sit-in. Speaking at a press conference here on Satur­day alongside PTI senior leader Hammad Azhar, Fawad demand­ed a probe into the circumstanc­es surrounding the beginning of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s long march in 2019.

He said that Fazl named peo­ple and made serious allegations that General Bajwa, General Faiz promised him that Imran Khan-led government would be over­thrown to pave ways for fresh polls. Fawad stated that since these were allegations of serious nature; hence a formal commis­sion should be constituted for the inquiry into the matter to ex­pose the people involved in it.

Fawad recalled that there had been rumours of contacts be­tween the establishment and JUI-F at the time, but things have now come out into the open. He said that one of the main reasons of Pakistan’s backwardness is that here establishment played role in bringing and toppling governments. Reacting to JUI-F’’s statement about not accept­ing Imran Khan’s legitimacy as a leader, PTI leader mocked that Fazlur Rehman should speak ac­cording to his stature, as he was not a national level leader to make such assertions.

Talking about elections, Fawad revealed that he wrote a letter to the President seeking his intervention in two import­ant matters, first asking him to seek a report from the Chief Election Commissioner about his extension i.e. the caretak­er governments in Punjab and KP for their failure of not per­forming their basic duty to con­duct the elections within the stipulated period. Second, he said that, a reference should be sent to the Supreme Court on the expiry of the caretaker gov­ernments’ term, as on April 22 Punjab caretaker government and after a week KP interim government would be expired and the constitution was silent as who would rule afterwards in these provinces.

Fawad said that there was no provision of automatic care­taker extension in the constitu­tion; therefore, SC may appoint administrators in Punjab and KP with the sole aim to conduct elections adding that the admin­istrators could be serving or re­tired judges of the SC.

Fawad emphasised that it was necessary to hold elections on time as directed by the apex court, fearing that the judiciary would be undermined if the di­rectives were not followed. He said that National Assembly res­olutions have no legal status and that the country’s leadership supports the court’s decision and expects the SBP to transfer the money today (Monday) as di­rected by the apex court so elec­tions could be held on schedule.

He further stated that it was not the job of the judiciary to is­sue press releases but it should speak from its decisions.

The PTI leader reiterated that the entire nation stands with the courts and was looking towards the judges for guidance.

An irrelevant person who did not has any status or position filed a reference against the Chief Justice and eight judges and Pemra phoned channels to place the reference in the head­lines. This time, PTA led anti-ju­diciary campaign on social me­dia while PEMRA on electronic media and the judges should take note of it, he demanded.

Speaking on the occasion, Hammad came down hard on the imported government for putting the country into the quagmire of problems and said that this inept government claimed it did not have Rs 20 bil­lion for holding polls.

However, he revealed that only this year, total spending by fed­eral and provincial governments stood at Rs 20,000 billion, as whooping Rs 70 billion was re­leased to the PDM parliamentar­ians’ schemes in March.