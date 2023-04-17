Says resolutions passed by parliament against SC have no status.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry fired salvos at the ‘imported government’ for its silence over the startling revelations made by Satya Pal Malik regarding the Pulwama attack in 2019.
He also demanded formation of a formal commission to probe into Fazlur Rehman’s allegations to expose the real characters who assured him ousting of Imran Khan’s government during JUI-F’s sit-in. Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday alongside PTI senior leader Hammad Azhar, Fawad demanded a probe into the circumstances surrounding the beginning of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s long march in 2019.
He said that Fazl named people and made serious allegations that General Bajwa, General Faiz promised him that Imran Khan-led government would be overthrown to pave ways for fresh polls. Fawad stated that since these were allegations of serious nature; hence a formal commission should be constituted for the inquiry into the matter to expose the people involved in it.
Fawad recalled that there had been rumours of contacts between the establishment and JUI-F at the time, but things have now come out into the open. He said that one of the main reasons of Pakistan’s backwardness is that here establishment played role in bringing and toppling governments. Reacting to JUI-F’’s statement about not accepting Imran Khan’s legitimacy as a leader, PTI leader mocked that Fazlur Rehman should speak according to his stature, as he was not a national level leader to make such assertions.
Talking about elections, Fawad revealed that he wrote a letter to the President seeking his intervention in two important matters, first asking him to seek a report from the Chief Election Commissioner about his extension i.e. the caretaker governments in Punjab and KP for their failure of not performing their basic duty to conduct the elections within the stipulated period. Second, he said that, a reference should be sent to the Supreme Court on the expiry of the caretaker governments’ term, as on April 22 Punjab caretaker government and after a week KP interim government would be expired and the constitution was silent as who would rule afterwards in these provinces.
Fawad said that there was no provision of automatic caretaker extension in the constitution; therefore, SC may appoint administrators in Punjab and KP with the sole aim to conduct elections adding that the administrators could be serving or retired judges of the SC.
Fawad emphasised that it was necessary to hold elections on time as directed by the apex court, fearing that the judiciary would be undermined if the directives were not followed. He said that National Assembly resolutions have no legal status and that the country’s leadership supports the court’s decision and expects the SBP to transfer the money today (Monday) as directed by the apex court so elections could be held on schedule.
He further stated that it was not the job of the judiciary to issue press releases but it should speak from its decisions.
The PTI leader reiterated that the entire nation stands with the courts and was looking towards the judges for guidance.
An irrelevant person who did not has any status or position filed a reference against the Chief Justice and eight judges and Pemra phoned channels to place the reference in the headlines. This time, PTA led anti-judiciary campaign on social media while PEMRA on electronic media and the judges should take note of it, he demanded.
Speaking on the occasion, Hammad came down hard on the imported government for putting the country into the quagmire of problems and said that this inept government claimed it did not have Rs 20 billion for holding polls.
However, he revealed that only this year, total spending by federal and provincial governments stood at Rs 20,000 billion, as whooping Rs 70 billion was released to the PDM parliamentarians’ schemes in March.