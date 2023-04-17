Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry on Monday demanded Supreme Court to initiate proceedings against the State Bank of Pakistan as the latter had failed to meet the court’s deadline to release Rs21 billion in funds for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Talking to the media, he said the PTI was focused on holding negotiations on elections adding that the government was not serious about holding talks. “Negotiations could only be held within the boundaries proscribed by the constitution and the Supreme Court (SC).”

Mr Chaudhry went on to say that if elections were not held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), it would be tantamount to sabotaging the constitution. “The court should fulfill their wish of getting disqualified,” he added.

A few days ago, the apex court had ordered the SBP to release funds for elections until April 17 and submit a report in this regard on April 18. However, the SBP failed to comply with the orders.

The apex court issued the order after the federal government had failed to release the required funds despite the court’s direction. The bench asked the SBP governor to release the amount out of the Federal Consolidated Fund.

Earlier, the issue of allocation of funds became more complicated as the NA Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue sent the summary, presented by federal law minister Azam Nazir Tarar before the NA, recommending non-provision of funds for elections to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to the federal cabinet. The federal cabinet, in turn, sent it back to the parliament. However, later, the NA approved the summary.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus-Pasha said the allocation of funds required approval from parliament. “Without the approval of parliament, no bill or budget has any legal authenticity."

Regarding Monday’s meeting, she explained that the SBP could only allocate the money but could not release it.