LAHORE - Islamabad Hawks, City Reapers, Bulls A, Raptors Red have qualified for the pre-quarter final round in the Federal Cup 3x3 Basketball Tournament organised by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) at F-6 Multipurpose court, Islamabad. Islamabad Hawks defeated Bulls C by 18-11 points and reached the pre-quarter final round. In the second match, City Reapers won against Raptors White by 19-10 points, while in the third match, Bulls A won against Ball Magician A by 17-12 points. Raptors Red beat Ball Magician B by 20-16 points, Thunders beat Capital Hoppers by 18-14, TW B beat Bahria Town C by 16-09 points, G-5 beat Titans by 19-12 points, Bahria A beat BBL by 17-11 points, Hawks Greens beat T-Hoppers by 16-10 points, DHA Rockets beat Thunders by 20-11 points, Bulls B beat Bahria Town B by 15-9 points respectively.