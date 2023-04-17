Share:

LAHORE - The Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar has said that there is nothing greater than serving the people of Al­lah Almighty, especially serving the ailing hu­manity. He added that traders always cooper­ated with the hospitals to facilitate the patients, for which we pay gratitude to them. He further said that the financial support to the hospitals by philanthropists is a good omen which ultimately helps in in­creasing the treatment facilities. Prof Al-Fa­reed expressed these views while speaking at the ceremony of donating high quality cloth worth millions of rupees to Professor of Urology Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal by philanthropists of Anjuman Tajran Bedon Road for the Operation Theatre of De­partment of Urology, LGH. These high quality cloths will be used to facilitate patients/health professionals in operation theatre. On this oc­casion, MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, doctors and business personalities including Malik Munir were also present. Prof Khizar Hayat Gondal said that out of this donation 500 sheets for op­eration theatres and 250 gowns for doctors and nurses can be made which will not only bene­fit surgery patients but also doctors and staff to save them from all kinds of infections. Ma­lik Munir, the leader of Anjuman Tajran, while speaking at the event, called LGH Urology Dept as a model and demanded the Government to build such wards with modern facilities in all the hospitals of the province with which both patients and doctors are satisfied. He said that the aim of the business community is to serve the suffering humanity which will give the real satisfaction and peace. He said that the busi­ness community will continue to donate to LGH in the future because the best use of the donated items is ensured. MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam thanked the busi­ness community and said that fulfilling the rights of Allah as well as the rights of the humanity has the status of worship because this action is highly liked by Allah Almighty and it is a great honor. Principal PGMI said that every person cannot act until unless it is the blessing of Allah Almighty to help the suffering people and these are priceless peo­ple who have passion to work for the suffer­ing humanity. Every penny of the donations given by the philanthropists will be spent on deserving people and complete record will be maintained, Prof. Alfreed Zafar concluded.