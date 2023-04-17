Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic) has introduced special measures to ensure discipline on roads and made traffic float more attractive by installing SMD screen on it for creating awareness about traffic rules among road users.

The special education campaign has been launched following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and staff of traffic police is disseminating information about traffic laws. Traffic Police float having SMD screen is delivering messages to the road users and special announcements about road safety tips are being made at important boulevards, chowks, commercial centres and main avenues of the city.

During last 24 hours, the citizens at sectors G-7, G-9, G-10, F-7 and F-10 were educated about traffic rules. Chief Traffic Officer Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that national songs are played on SMD screens of float while trained and experienced staff of ITP disseminates messages related to road safety on it. It is to mention that citizens were provided awareness about traffic rules related to bike riding, pedestrians’ rights, driving on round-about, use of seat belts and risks of amateur driving as well as using fancy and non-pattern number plates and use of mobile phones during drive. Chief Traffic Officer said the purpose of this campaign was to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and create traffic sense among them.

Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic) is striving hard for safety of citizens and to overcome the traffic accidents by ensuring safe road environment in the city. Special campaign is being run to educate citizens who are appealed to cooperate with traffic police in its efforts for disciplinary traffic system, Chief Traffic Officer maintained. This initiative of the Islamabad Capital Police is being appreciated by the citizens and it has been appealed to cooperate with traffic police by obeying rules to protect themselves and others from accidents.