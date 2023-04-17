Share:

DADU-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the government had raised support price of wheat on the basis of reports of the surveys carried out in flood-hit areas so as to benefit calamity-hit farmers.

In addition, Rs500 billion had been set aside for the reconstruction of houses damaged in the twin disaster of heavy rains and flood across the province, said the chief minister at the 16th death anniversary of his father, former CM Syed Abdullah Shah at their native village, Wahur, in Sehwan taluka.

He said that both phases of local bodies elections had been completed and it was now up to the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce schedule for the election of chairmen of councils.

About approval of IMF loan, he said that all issues had been settled with the IMF which had run into a snag due to PTI government’s policies. The credit went to this government for taking part in result-oriented negotiations with IMF and ensuring the talks reached logical conclusion, he said.

He said that federal finance minister Ishaq Dar had informed that IMF would soon release its loan to the country.

He said that the government had fixed 14 million matric tonnes target for wheat this year and imposed ban on the grain’s movement from one district to the other.

About law and order situation in Jamshoro district, Murad said that if any police official was found involved in crimes, he would face stern action. Directives had been issued to police officers to maintain law and order, he said.

PPP MNA Sardar Sikandar Ali Rahpoto said that Syed Abdullah Shah was a loyal stalwart of PPP and he always served the poor. The late CM earned people’s love and respect as he carried out major development works in Manchhar Lake, Bubak, Jhangara-Bajara, he said.

Tariq Bajari, a notable of the area, said that late Abdullah Shah was a kind hearted man who knew all people of the area and resolved their issues at their doorsteps.

Sardar Hakim Ali Khan Noohani, a local PPP leader, said that Abdullah Shah would always remain in the hearts of people because he had carried out major development works in the area.

Later, the chief minister visited the grave of Abdullah Shah and offered fateha. Earlier, Quran Khani was held and food was distributed among people. A large number of the area people and PPP activists from different parts of Dadu and Jamshoro districts participated in the anniversary program at Wahur village.