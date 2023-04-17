Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters As­sociation Sunday said reiterated its demand to pay special attention towards the export industry of the country to get rid of economic deficit perma­nently. This was stated by Senior Voice Chairman of PCMEA Usman Ashraf in a press statement is­sued here on Sunday. The PCMEA Voice Chairman has urged the government to announce the incen­tives for the import industry of the country dur­ing the forthcoming federal budget by comparing these incentives with other countries already giv­ing to its industries dealing with exports. He said that this would help improve the country’s eco­nomic stability and it will also helpful in providing the employment opportunities in the country. He said that present policy of ad hocism and political unrest in the country is also destroying the eco­nomic situation. Usman Ashraf has also urged the political parties to implement on their manifestos as per charter of democracy after the general elec­tions so that the country could be prosper. The PCMEA leader also expressed his concern over the reduction in the exports of the country and said that till March 2023 the country’s exports are reduced at record level during the seven month period. The country’s economic situation is also going bad to worse day by day due to this reduc­tion in exports.