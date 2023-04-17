Share:

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has announced protest march on Shara-e-Faisal on April against ‘census fraud’.

Hafiz Naeem in a media talk has said that a protest camp will be held in front of the office of the census department.

He alleged that a bigger fraud is being orchestrated in the digital census than the manual population census. “Karachi has been target in the census fraud,” he said.

“Census has been untrained, while no oversight committee formed for monitoring,” JI chief said. “This occupation of the census count has not been acceptable,” he said.

He demanded an extension of one month in the population census. “Federal government should form a committee of the stakeholders for census oversight,” he demanded.