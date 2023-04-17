Share:

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Monday to discuss the affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Minister Khar provided a detailed briefing to PM Sharif on the current state of affairs at the ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She discussed recent developments, ongoing initiatives, and challenges being faced by the ministry.

Furthermore, Minister Khar also briefed Prime Minister Sharif on her recent visit to Uzbekistan and the status of Pakistan's relations with its neighboring countries.

She highlighted the importance of maintaining positive relationships with neighboring countries, in particular, given the current political and economic climate.

The PM reiterated his government's commitment to working closely with the ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote Pakistan's interests on the global stage.