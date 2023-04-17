Share:

RATODERO - One more HIV positive girl died in Basruddin Khoso village located near Waris Dino Machi village on Sunday. She was identified as 10-year Rukhsana daughter of Suhrab Khoso. Her relative Akbar Khoso said that she was detected HIV positive two years back in HIV test and her treatment was continuing but her condition suddenly deteriorated due to which they rushed her to HIV Treatment Center in Ratodero and told the duty doctors that your medicines have no result but they replied that they have only the same medicines and returned us empty handed and today she breathed her last.