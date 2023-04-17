Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. However, dust raising and gusty winds were predicted in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana and surrounding areas. The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 34-36 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 42-44 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 40-42 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 41-43 degrees Centigrade. Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.