PeSHAwAR - Khana Farhang Peshawar Islamic Republic of Iran, in cooperation with the Imamia Council for the Unity of the Inter-Muslims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the National Peace Jirga for Inter-Religious Harmony marked Al-Quds Day, titled ‘Reputation and Recognition of the Holy world of Islam.’ A grand conference, photo exhibition and Iftar were organised, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

In the conference, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Peshawar Ali Banafsheh Khah, Director General Khana Farhang Iran Peshawar Mehran Eskandarian, Vice Chairman Qaumi watan Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Vice President Tabligh Islam Institute Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, Chairman Islamic Ideological Council of Pakistan Dr Qibla Ayaz, former Director of Pakistan Studies Peshawar University Dr Fakhrul Islam, Central Vice President of Shia Ulema Council Allama Ramzan Tawqeer, Provincial President of Majlis wahdat al-Muslimeen Allama Jahanzeb Jafri, Chairman of Pakistan Defence Council and Deputy Mohtamim of Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqania, former Provincial Minister and Central General Secretary Awami National Party Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Ikhtiar wali Pakistan Muslim League-N, Jamiat Ahl Hadith Provincial Leader Maulana Maqsood Ahmad Salafi, Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) Provincial Leader and Chairman Qaumi Aman Jirga Iqbal Shah Hydari, Secretary General Imamiya Council Syed Azhar Ali Shah, provincial leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Muhammad Sadiq Paracha and other leaders and scholars of various schools of thought participated. Addressing the conference, the speakers expressed their views and paid tribute to the services of the great founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini for the freedom of Baitul Muqaddas and Muslims.

They expressed solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians and raised their voice against the imperialist powers. The speakers said that after restoration of Iran-Saudi relations, every Muslim expects that both countries will adopt common policies on other issues including the freedom of Qibla first, establishment of a Palestinian state and will compete Israeli conspiracies.