Pakistan is in dire need of financial reassurance as the country continues to grapple with an ongoing economic crisis. The IMF loan, which has been a point of negotiation and contention for the past year, is critical to avoid the risk of sovereign debt default. However, hopes of an early release have been further dashed as the IMF stated on Saturday that Pakistan must still provide “necessary financing assurances” before talks can be concluded.

Despite assurances from lending countries such as China, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, there is still a pressing question of securing confirmation for the remaining $6 billion in loans that Pakistan urgently needs to bridge until June and avoid default. Foreign banks have been hesitant to extend fresh financing due to Pakistan’s junk credit rating, and it may take another four to six weeks of negotiations to reach a stable stage. However, given this current trajectory, there can be no guarantee on any expected time-frame.

This delay has already resulted in significant economic losses for Pakistan, and the market is growing increasingly nervous. The Pakistani rupee dropped by 6 percent against the US dollar in the beginning of March, largely due to the larger-than-expected interest rate hike. The frustration in Islamabad is palpable, as Pakistan has been earnestly requesting flexibility from the IMF on the staff-level agreement. Despite concerns over fiscal leakages and unresolved issues, the IMF maintains that the deal must be ratified by the executive board and prior actions must be completed before internal guarantees can be affected.

For individuals living in Pakistan, this ongoing financial crisis has far-reaching consequences. The delay in the IMF loan has exacerbated economic turmoil in the country, resulting in uncertainty and instability. Businesses are struggling, and job opportunities are scarce, leaving many families facing financial hardship. There is a growing sense of urgency as Pakistan’s ability to handle the delay in securing the necessary funds is reaching its limit. Immediate financial reassurances are needed to stabilise the economy and prevent further hardship for individuals and businesses in the country.