LAHORE - Former prime minis­ter and Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Sunday said his party will de­feat the ‘Zardari mafia’ in Sindh.

“Zardari group has made people of Sindh hostage,” said Imran Khan while express­ing his views during a meeting with PTI Sindh leader Khurram Sher Zaman who called on him in Lahore to dis­cuss the political situation in­cluding the arrest of party leaders and workers in Sindh. Khurram Sher Zaman present­ed the progress report of the party’s MPAs in Sindh to Im­ran Khan. The meeting also discussed the expected Sindh visit of Imran Khan. Speak­ing on the occasion, the former prime minister said the people of Sindh should prepare them­selves for elections and vowed to get the people of Sindh freed from the ‘Zardari mafia.’