LAHORE - Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Sunday said his party will defeat the ‘Zardari mafia’ in Sindh.
“Zardari group has made people of Sindh hostage,” said Imran Khan while expressing his views during a meeting with PTI Sindh leader Khurram Sher Zaman who called on him in Lahore to discuss the political situation including the arrest of party leaders and workers in Sindh. Khurram Sher Zaman presented the progress report of the party’s MPAs in Sindh to Imran Khan. The meeting also discussed the expected Sindh visit of Imran Khan. Speaking on the occasion, the former prime minister said the people of Sindh should prepare themselves for elections and vowed to get the people of Sindh freed from the ‘Zardari mafia.’