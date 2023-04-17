Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan sees a police operation at his Zaman Park Lahore residence.

As per detail, the Lahore High Court is hearing the plea to dispose of 121 cases against the PTI chief Imran Khan.

The LHC sent the PTI chairman Imran Khan’s plea to Chief Justice Lahore High Court and urged that the case should be heard by a larger bench.

The former prime minister said despite court orders, the Punjab police conducted an operation at his Lahore Zaman Park residence.

The PTI chief told the court that he is worried that the operation may led to bloodshed as they have done in the recent past.

He lambasted the PDM government saying that they are afraid of the election and he has information that he might be attacked. The PTI chairman urged the court to stop the PDM government from taking such measures.

During the hearing, the PTI chief’s counsel Salman Safdar said that the police should inform the court why they attempting to arrest Imran Khan.

A report submitted with the IHC, last month, showed the former prime minister is booked in 29 cases in Islamabad.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Imran Khan seeking details of cases lodged against him in Islamabad.

The details submitted by the State Counsel revealed that 28 cases were registered against the former prime minister at different police stations in the capital city while he was booked in one case by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).