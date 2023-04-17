Share:

PEShAWAR - The influx of professional beggars arriving from different cities in Peshawar has started employing different techniques to get maximum charity and alms that often annoy buyers in Ramazan. With less than a week left in Eidul Fitr celebrations, the professional and unprofessional beggars from different cities of KP and Punjab province thronged the city’s markets and shopping arcades to secure maximum alms and charities by adopting irritating techniques, which are annoying Eid shoppers.

“I came from Attock to Peshawar to secure maximum charity and alms in the last days of Ramazan,” said Rehmat Shah, a street beggar while talking to APP at Qissa Khwani. he said that people of all faiths and communities were living in Peshawar that helped the beggars to collect maximum charity in Ramazan. Inspite of begging has been declared illegal under the country’s laws, the beggars’ influx including male, female, children and persons with disabilities is being witnessed in the jam-packed crossing points, mosques’ gates and mostly frequented public places and food outlets in the city and cantonment areas mostly before Iftar.

These days, hashtnagri, Gantagar, Firdus, Nothia, Tehkal, Gulbahar, Faqirabad, Meena Bazaar, Karimpura, Shafi Market, Saddar Road, University Town, City Tower, Jawad Tower and Deans Trade Centre are flooded with beggars. They have occupied key points in front of shopping malls, mosques, road signals, bus terminals, railway stations, traffic squares and streets. Most professional beggars employ various tricks to exploit human nature and religious sentiments by crying, weeping and chasing people in public places while wearing miserable attire.

The unchecked trained beggars are pestering Eid shoppers in markets or running after them or behind their cars to collect maximum alms in name of Zakat, Fitrana, Sadqa and Khairat. Some beggars roaming with exposed wounds keep on holding and touching customers when they come out of their vehicles, which could expose them to contiguous diseases and viral infections including coronavirus, TB, flue and chest related infections. It has been witnessed that some beggars were emotionally blackmailing people by carrying medical prescriptions and disability certificates. ‘Alms’ seekers can also be seen in city markets asking for charity in the name of construction of mosques while many beggars were resorting to lame-duck excuses like seeking treatment of their ailing family or lost jobs.

“Begging has emerged as a major social evil in recent years to the nuisance of Peshawarites,” Prof Ehtisham Qaiser who was irritated by beggars during Eid shopping at hashtnagri Bazaar Peshawar, told APP on Sunday. Besides bazaars and shopping arcades, he said Eid shoppers were facing great inconvenience at traffic signals, food restaurants, bus terminals, railways stations, mosques, hospitals, markets and public places due to swarms of beggars in Peshawar.

“It is heartbreaking to see young girls and boys’ beggars carrying wipers in their hands often start cleaning cars windows on traffic signals without permission in order to get money.” He said some beggars come with water bottles, flowers, garlands, caps and rosaries to give an impression that they are selling it, but actually, they beg for money without the intention of selling anything. Khayam Khan, a resident of Nowshera said he was busy in Eid shopping along with his family at Qissa Khwani when a teenage beggar with black colour in his hand rushed towards him, asking for money or otherwise his clothes would be made dirty.