Share:

Recently, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet crashed into an American MQ-9 drone, causing it to release aviation fuel and collapse into the Black Sea. Disturbing footage of the incident was shared on social media, bringing back memories of the horrific scenarios during the Cold War, when two powerful countries engaged in proxy wars and competed in various fields to assert their ideologies. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 was a prime example of how close they came to pushing the nuclear buttons.

Since Russia’s relationship with Ukraine began, NATO troops have intervened in Russian jets’ patrols over Western Europe more than 400 times. With most Western European states being NATO allies, it is evident that any conflict with one member could potentially trigger a war with the entire alliance. Despite predictions of peace agreements by scholars and apologists, further, US intervention in the war crisis may escalate tensions. The American MQ-9 drone that was shot down by Russian jets in the Black Sea was likely gathering crucial information for Ukraine, and the recovery of the damaged drone could provide Russia with insights into American technology.

The overall situation is grim, with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine potentially widening NATO’s involvement in the conflict. War has never been a solution as it brings destruction, famines, and animosity based on nationalism. The resolution of this conflict lies in President Putin’s perception of Russia’s relationship with Ukraine. If it is averted, this crisis may dissipate soon, otherwise, bridging the gap between different ideological nations will be challenging.

SAJID ALI NAICH,

Khairpur Nathan Shah.