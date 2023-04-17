Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Investment Consular of Pakistan to Milan, Italy Muhammad Sheheryar Khan on Sunday said that the Italian private sector was keen to invest in Pakistan, finding it a lucrative destination and Italy was making efforts to further cement economic relations between two countries with special emphasis on frequent exchange of trade delegations. Talking to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq, he said that the Confederation of Italian Industries was representing private sector, making efforts to globalise their activities. It has 6,000 companies as its members that were keen to enhance cooperation with Pakistani businessmen through direct meetings with local entrepreneurs. He further added that they were arranging a delegation from Italy that would visit Pakistan and had direct talks for marketing of their products. The Italian Development Committee (IDC) has opened its office in Pakistan, and we are making efforts to attract more Italian companies to come and invest in Pakistan which has become a lucrative destination after Chinese investment in the CPEC and its related projects, he said. Muhammad Sheheryar Khan said the Pakistani entrepreneurs can contact and get any type of information from the IDC. He said that both the countries were already doing business but the volume of bilateral trade was just a peanut of their existing potential. Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that Italy has special expertise in the fields of engineering, alternate energy, agri products, livestock, dairy, processed food, leather, textile, marble. There is a need for technology transfer to Pakistan, he concluded.