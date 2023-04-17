Share:

KARACHI-Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Hassan Sardar revealed that three policemen were found involved in an abduction for ransom case, a local media reported on Sunday.

While talking to the media after the recovery of two abductees in the vicinity of the Shah Latif Town police station. SSP Malir Hassan Sardar said that a sub-inspector (SI), two policemen and private persons were found involved in the abduction for ransom case.

“Four accused have been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest their accomplices. Three cases of abduction for ransom were registered against the accused.”

He detailed that the arrested SI Shahid belongs to the South Zone police, whereas, SI Mushtaq belongs to the reserve police. SSP Sardar said the former station house officer (SHO) at Shah Latif Town police station has been suspended and an investigation was launched.

He said, “Special team will not perform any task in Malir District from today and onwards. Every person will face strict action after committing a crime. If a police officer is roaming with criminals then it will be a personal deed.”

In January, a police officer in Karachi had been arrested after he was found guilty of kidnapping for ransom.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) had arrested Sub-Inspector Saeed over involvement in kidnapping for ransom.

In a statement, the AVCC pointed out that 35-year-old Mohsin Amin was abducted from Garden on December 31.

A day later of the abduction, the AVCC said the kidnappers demanded Rs25 lakh as ransom from the victim’s wife. The police officials further said that the abductors threatened the family members for killing the victim if their demands go unheeded.

After the ransom was paid and the victim returned, the case was transferred to AVCC. Later, the department arrested the accused – Sub-Inspector Saeed – and recovered the ransom money. The accused police officer was posted in the District Central, while the hostage Mohsin Amin was safely recovered from the custody of the officer. A case has also been registered against the arrested accused.