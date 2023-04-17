Share:

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said that land for Small Industrial Estate and Surgical City had been acquired, and the area acquired for Surgical City would be handed over to the Punjab Small Indus­trial Estate Corporation soon after the wheat har­vesting.

The district admin­istration was fully co­operating with the in­stitutions concerned to complete these projects as soon as possible for the promotion of eco­nomic activities in the city, says a news release issued here on Sunday.

He said this during a meeting with Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Presi­dent Abdul Ghafoor Ma­lik during his visit to the Chamber.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ahmed Raza, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Khawaja Masood Akhtar, former SCCI Presidents Chaudhry Toheed Akhtar, Rana Nadeem and other members were also pres­ent on the occasion.

During a meeting, Dep­uty Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said that funds had been released for the road project from Sambrial Dry Port Chowk to Airport. He said that in the first phase, one lane would be completed and opened for traffic while streetlights would also be restored after the com­pletion of road.

He said that patch­work on the city roads would be completed in the next eight weeks at a cost of Rs 35 million, while a request has been made to the government for the required funds for Pasrur Road and Wa­zirabad Road.

Similarly, only such projects would be given NOC for remodeling of important squares of the city which do not ob­struct traffic and were long lasting besides being beautiful, he added.

He said that price mag­istrates had been fully ac­tivated against the profi­teers in the city and fines of Rs 2 million were im­posed on violators during the current month.

TEENAGER DROWNS

A teenager drowned in a pit filled with water lo­cated near Hundal Road, Charind village.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 13-year-old Zahid and his friends had gone for bathing in a water-filled pit, cre­ated due to extraction of sand near in Charind vil­lage. He was a resident of Swat, according to Res­cue officials.

Divers fished out the body and handed it over to the heirs.