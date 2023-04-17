Share:

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has saved over Rs 5.5 billion by reducing the line losses ratio by 1.8 percent during the financial year 2022-23.

MEPCO has saved over 219.8 million units through a reduction in line losses.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana said that the line losses ratio was being reduced by the timely completion of projects under Energy Loss Reduction (ELR), area planning/load shifting of high-tension feeders and suc­cessful operation against power pilferers.

MEPCO’s line losses were 13.3 per cent from July 2021 to March 2022 which has been reduced by 1.6 per cent from July 2022 to March 2023 bringing line losses to the level of 11.7 per cent.

FOOD DEPT PROCURED OVER 1,37,164 METRIC TON WHEAT

The food department has procured 137164.148 metric ton of wheat so far which is 21.07 percent of over six lac metric ton wheat procurement target set across Multan division.

Deputy Director Food Shahid Khokhar expressed these views while talking to APP here on Sunday. He said that the gunny bags distribution process was also under­way through 48 wheat procurement cen­tres and 271945.5 metric ton gunny bags have been distributed among growers so far which is 41.77 percent of the total.